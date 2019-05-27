Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farm fun day

CHALKHOUSE Green Farm will hold an open day on Sunday June 23 from 2pm to 6pm.

Visitors can enjoy tractor and trailer rides. There will also be donkey rides and a swimming pool for children.

A farrier will demonstate how horse shoes are made and ice cream and refreshments will be on sale. Dogs are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33