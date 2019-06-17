Open day at farmstead

AN open day will take place at Chalkhouse Green Farm on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm to 6pm.

The traditional farmstead has rare breed animals including British white cows and calves, Berkshire piglets, poultry and endangered Suffolk horses.

There will be trailer rides and walking trails, plant, jam and craft sales, a horseshoeing demonstration, donkey and pony rides and swimming in a covered pool with lifeguard protection.

Other attractions include the Oxford Inclusive Choir performing, a multi-sensory “jungle” tent and ice creams and strawberry teas.

Entrance costs £3 (children under 16, wheelchair-users and carers go free).

The proceeds will go to the National Gardens Scheme and Soundabout, the charity that uses music and rhythm to communicate with severely disabled and autistic children and adults.