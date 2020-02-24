Hairdresser award bid

A HAIRDRESSER from Chalkhouse Green has been nominated for a national industry award.

Emma Fenning is a finalist in the freelance section of the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

She said: “I’m over the moon to be nominated and I’m really grateful to all the clients who have voted for me.”

Mrs Fenning, 37, of Tanners Lane, now faces three rounds of judging by a panel of experts.

As the Berkshire representative on the Freelance Hair Association, she is responsible for training, networking and support for the other local freelance hairdressers.

She achieved her master colour expert qualification 10 years ago and has a large portfolio of clients from as far away as London.

The awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Southampton on March 15.