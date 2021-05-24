Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Farmer dies at 77

A FARMER who served on Kidmore End Parish Council for more than 30 years has died.

Sarah Hall, who lived at Chalkhouse Green Farm with her husband John, was 77.

Her funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm.

Her coffin will be taken from the farm to the church by Alfred, one of the Suffolk horses she bred.

She was a big supporter of rare breed farm animals.

Mrs Hall was also the
co-founder of Soundabout, a charity that uses music to help people with learning disabilities.

It was established in memory of her autistic son, Thomas, who died in 2002.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33