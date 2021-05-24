Farmer dies at 77

A FARMER who served on Kidmore End Parish Council for more than 30 years has died.

Sarah Hall, who lived at Chalkhouse Green Farm with her husband John, was 77.

Her funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm.

Her coffin will be taken from the farm to the church by Alfred, one of the Suffolk horses she bred.

She was a big supporter of rare breed farm animals.

Mrs Hall was also the

co-founder of Soundabout, a charity that uses music to help people with learning disabilities.

It was established in memory of her autistic son, Thomas, who died in 2002.