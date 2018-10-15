Lunch in aid of charity that helps women into work with style

A CHARITY lunch in Sonning raised more than £7,000.

About 85 women attended the event hosted by Smart Works at Coppa Club in Thames Street.

The charity, which started in 2015, helps unemployed women in the Thames Valley prepare for job interviews with a personal styling consultation, where the client is given an outfit from a bank of donated clothes, and one-to-one interview coaching.

The lunch theme was “fashion and confidence” and the speakers were Beth Butterwick, chief executive of Karen Millen, Jill White, founder and chief executive of Distinctively Me, and Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, former retail editor of Vogue and founder of VCH Style.

They spoke about their experiences and shared style tips as they were interviewed by host and stylist Maggie McMillan, from Henley, who is trustee of the charity.

Sarah Burns, founder and chairwoman of Smart Works Reading, said: “Anyone’s life could fall apart through the loss of a job or relationship or illness.

“The women assisted are often long-term unemployed, many with mental health issues, various disabilities and/or socially challenging circumstances such as lone parents. Many have often applied for 50-plus jobs.”

The charity sees more than 400 women each year and has a success rate of more than 60 per cent.

Pictured, left to right, are Maggie McMillan, Beth Butterwick, Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey, Sarah Burns, Michala Jones (development officer, Smart Works Reading) and Jill White.