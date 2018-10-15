MP says Wear It Pink for breast cancer

HENLEY MP John Howell is supporting Breast Cancer Now’s Wear It Pink fund-raiser, which will take place on Friday, October 19 to raise money for research.

Anyone can take part in the fund-raiser, whether at work, school or in the community. All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink-themed event and donate to Breast Cancer Now.

Mr Howell said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone to take part in Wear It Pink day.”

“Wear it Pink is great way to come together with friends and family to have fun while raising money for vital research. As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit!”