Bollywood ball raises £10,000 for charity

A BOLLYWOOD-style ball in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley raised more than £10,000.

The black-tie event, held at the town hall on Friday, began with a drinks reception in the council chamber before a dinner in the Queen Elizabeth II hall.

The 120 diners took part in a raffle, a fund-raising game, a silent auction and a live auction presided over by TV antiques expert Jonty Hearnden. Lots included afternoon tea at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, a personal tour of West Ilsley Stables, near Newbury, and having your name written into a book written by novelist Giovanna Fletcher.

Entertainment included a sitar player and traditional Bollywood dancing in which diners were encouraged to take part. Centre fund-raiser Harriett Barcella said: “It was a fantastic night and people were really generous.”

The money raised from the event will go towards the running costs of the centre, off Greys Road.

The event was sponsored by Newtown Car Services, Mercers Law and Laithwaites Wines and supported by the Spice Merchant restaurant, Clique Booths and Lovibonds Brewery.