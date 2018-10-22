Golfers raise £1,000 for Poppy Appeal

MORE than 100 members of Badgemore Park Golf Club raised about £1,050 for the Poppy Appeal.

They were taking part in the club’s president’s annual golf day, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The day, organised by club president June Gaffney, included a four ball tournament with competitions, including nearest the pin on all the par three holes.

Afterwards, members gathered in the grounds for a themed celebration lunch for which many guests wore red, white and blue or military uniforms.

Entertainment was provided by the Forces Sweethearts, who sang old favourites, including the revised Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Golf Bag, accompanied by Lorna on the piano.

At the prize-giving ceremony “Winston Churchill” made a guest appearance to present the honours with Mrs Gaffney. The prizes and medals were donated by the Royal British Legion with an additional gift for everyone who took part.