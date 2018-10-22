Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Golfers raise £1,000 for Poppy Appeal

Golfers raise £1,000 for Poppy Appeal

MORE than 100 members of Badgemore Park Golf Club raised about £1,050 for the Poppy Appeal.

They were taking part in the club’s president’s annual golf day, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

The day, organised by club president June Gaffney, included a four ball tournament with competitions, including nearest the pin on all the par three holes.

Afterwards, members gathered in the grounds for a themed celebration lunch for which many guests wore red, white and blue or military uniforms. 

Entertainment was provided by the Forces Sweethearts, who sang old favourites, including the revised Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Golf Bag, accompanied by Lorna on the piano.

At the prize-giving ceremony “Winston Churchill” made a guest appearance to present the honours with Mrs Gaffney. The prizes and medals were donated by the Royal British Legion with an additional gift for everyone who took part.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33