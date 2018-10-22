Rower dinner

Village to have defibrillator if location found
A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in ... [more]
Monday, 22 October 2018
A DINNER with Olympic rowing champion Tim Foster will be held at Leander Club in Henley on November 8 at 7.30pm.
This will be raising money for the Lord’s Taverners charity, which helps disadvantaged and disabled children into sport.
Tickets cost £75 each, which includes canapés, a two-course meal and half a bottle of wine.
Call 07867 970840 or email
kidmorekays@gmail.com
