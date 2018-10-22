Monday, 22 October 2018

Rower dinner

A DINNER with Olympic rowing champion Tim Foster will be held at Leander Club in Henley on November 8 at 7.30pm.

This will be raising money for the Lord’s Taverners charity, which helps disadvantaged and disabled children into sport.

Tickets cost £75 each, which includes canapés, a two-course meal and half a bottle of wine.

Call 07867 970840 or email
kidmorekays@gmail.com

