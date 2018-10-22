Motorcycling pair to ride across India for charity

TWO men from Peppard are to attempt a 1,500-mile sponsored motorcycle ride across India for charity.

Kevin Potter and John Clokey will be part of a team of 12 riders who will begin their journey next Friday in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka.

They will travel to Mangaluru on the east coast, then on to Goa and finally to Mumbai.

The motorcyclists, who will all ride Indian-made Royal Enfield Bullets, will be raising money for Oasis India, a charity fighting to prevent human trafficking.

Each day, they will ride for about seven hours but stop in towns and villages to warn people about the problem of human trafficking, which claims 20,000 women and child victims in India every year.

Mr Potter, 60, and his wife Lindsay have been co-pastors at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, since 2015.

The couple only planned to stay in the village for nine months as a sabbatical but then decided to remain permanently and carry out community work. Mr Potter previously worked in Guadalajara and Los Angeles tackling human trafficking.

He also spent the Nineties in India working as a civil engineer and founded an outreach programme to help women with HIV.

At the time about 60 per cent of women working in the sex industry in the country suffered from the disease. Many of them had been trafficked by criminal gangs after being befriended with promises of a career and then sold as sex slaves.

When he returned to Britain, Mr Potter set up the Mustard Tree Foundation in Reading, which carries out community work, including helping women who had been trafficked into the UK as sex workers.

It also helps isolated older people and provides counselling for those affected by infertility or baby loss.

Mr Clokey, from Kingwood, signed up for the challenge after attending a talk about Oasis India at the church where he and his wife Vicky worship. This inspired him to get back on a motorbike, which he used when stationed in Hong Kong with the Royal Navy in the Eighties and Nineties.

Mr Clokey, managing director of Capita Defence in London, bought a Triumph Scrambler, made famous in The Great Escape, to brush up on his riding skills.

He said: “The talk about the work that the charity was doing in Mumbai was inspiring.

“The cause of modern slavery and trafficking is something I feel really strongly about.

“It’s something which happens not only to young girls but also young boys who are trafficked into workhouses. It’s young people having their lives stolen from them.

“I remember from the talk some of the girls are being born into brothels and boys into factory workshops. I wanted to raise awareness of the issue and some money towards tackling it.”

The motorcyclists will have a support team of about 12 people who will include street performers, who will help get the message across at their stopping places.

Mr Potter said: “We will be doing events in schools and at local organisations and local government.” The Peppard men will spend three days after the ride at the Oasis India base in Mumbai where they hope to set up an outreach group of Compassionate Loaf, an artisan bread-making group run at their church.

This was started by congregation members Clare Pelling and Jane McIlroy who sell the bread to raise money for good causes.

Mr Potter hopes that members of the baking group can go to Mumbai to teach the women saved from trafficking how to bake artisan bread.

He said: “We are hoping to help the girls in the area set up their own co-operative of bread makers.

“Mumbai is like any other modern city, with the national cuisine but lots of quirky and hipster cuisine as well.

“We are exploring how to arrange either for the ladies from here to go out there or to set up training through videos or other ways.”

The pair hope to raise £4,000 each. To make a donation, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

johnclokey or www.gofundme.com/

motor-biking-bengaluru-to-mumbai