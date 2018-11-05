Tablers to mark 60th

HENLEY Round Table will be revived to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The social and charitable group, which folded in September 2017 due to a lack of members, will hold a dinner at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on November 29. The guest speaker will be Sir John Madejski. The dinner is being organised by estate agent David Tate and Errol Facy, one of three founding members.

Henley Round Table used to run an annual fireworks display, a Christmas sleigh run and the May Fair.