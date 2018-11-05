Christmas charity cards shop opens again

THE Henley Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop has opened at the town’s Christ Church Centre.

Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, joined volunteers for the launch at the centre in Reading Road.

The shop is part of a nationwide initiative which raises millions of pounds a year for about 40 charities including Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, the British Heart Foundation, Alzheimer’s UK, Diabetes UK and Barnardos.

It sells not only Christmas cards but also wrapping paper and gifts including books, scented candles, Christmas decorations, toys and small musical instruments.

Lady McAlpine said: “It’s an absolutely brilliant idea. If you’re buying Christmas cards, the money you spend should be helping a good cause at the same time.

“People like to read the backs of these cards and see which charities have benefited, so it also raises awareness.

“This is a wonderful shop and it’s lovely that the girls give so much of their time to it while enjoying a chance to chat with visitors.” Hilde Moss, who has run the Henley outlet for about a decade, said it typically raises more than £30,000 a year.

She said: “People in Henley are always very generous and feel very strongly about supporting the charities as many have been affected by illnesses such as cancer or heart disease. We’ve always had a good number of people buying cards and gifts.”

The shop, which is run by a team of about 30 helpers, will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until December 17.