Runner plea

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
THE Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children in Henley has won a place in next year’s London Marathon via the charity ballot.
The charity, which offers respite to families and carers, is looking for someone to raise £2,000.
To be considered, you must explain your motivation for running and if you have a personal connection with the charity. To register your interest, email jane@chilterncentre.org.uk
