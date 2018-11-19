Cyclists raise £67,000 for charity

BRUNO GIAMATTEI, a hairdresser with the Marc Antoni group of hair salons, completed a four-day, 311-mile charity cycle from London to Paris.

He took part with two of his two brothers, Simon and Aaron, and sisters-in-law Julie and Sue, alongside 28 other riders who called themselves The Pscyclepaths..

Together, they raised more than £67,100 for Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research, and funds are still coming in.

This is the fourth year Mr Giamattei has taken part in the challenge for the charity since Simon was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in January 2013.

The event started in Eltham, South London, and finished at the Eiffel Tower.

More than 160 cyclists took part, raising an overall total of £350,000 for the charity.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brunomarc2018