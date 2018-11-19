Pub company launches £60,000 charity drive

HENLEY pub company Brakspear has launched a campaign to raise £60,000 for mental health charity Mind.

Pubs across the firm’s 130-strong estate will be staging a raft of fund-raising activities from quizzes to live music and events over the next 12 months.

All have received a collecting tin and a fund-raising pack full of ideas from Mind, including a number of suggestions for the festive season.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: "This is our third estate-wide charity campaign, and we're confident that our licensees, their teams and customers, will once again rise to the challenge with enthusiasm, creativity and hard work and ensure our support for Mind is a great success.

"With one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem in any one year, it's an issue that affects all of us, whether we work in pubs or at head office. I'm sure we will all be motivated to help this great charity continue its work."

Rebecca Hastings, head of corporate partnerships at Mind, said: "We are delighted to be Brakspear’s charity of the year. The company’s support will help us to reach a point where anyone with a mental health problem feels able to ask for, and access, the help they need.

"Money raised will help fund our vital work including our Mind Infoline, information and advice services, and our campaigning to ensure anyone facing a mental health problem gets support and respect."

Brakspear has previously supported Sue Ryder and Marie Curie, raising a total of £92,000 for the two charities.

You can call the Mind confidential information and support line on 0300 123 3393 from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. For more information, visit www.mind.org.uk