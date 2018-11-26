Monday, 26 November 2018

Runner wins and raises cash for charity

A WOMAN won the over-55s category of the Abingdon Marathon.

Liz Jones completed the course in three hours and 45 minutes and raised £1,131 for Wyfold Riding for the Disabled.

Mrs Jones, who is accountant for Henley Town Council and volunteers forthe charity, entered the race last month after having to pull out of the London Marathon in April due to injury.  

Gill Rushworth, fund-raising co-ordinator at Wyfold RDA, said: “Liz is an inspiration to us all and we are very lucky to have such a dedicated volunteer”.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, left to right, Diane Lee, Gill Sanderson, Dennis Talbot, Lin Fenner, Gill Rushworth, Liz Jones, Jessica Shepherd, Elizabeth Hobbs, Pat Watson, Nicola Page and Jane Havelock.

