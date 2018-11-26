Poppy total

Monday, 26 November 2018

A TOTAL of £3,600 has been raised so far for the Poppy Appeal in Peppard, Stoke Row and Rotherfield Greys.

Organiser Nick Launders said: “Sadly, a number of our collectors were not available this year but people seemed to be aware of the Armistice Centenary and were generous. 

“The primary schools and our parish churches played a big part.”

