Poppy total

Monday, 26 November 2018
A TOTAL of £3,600 has been raised so far for the Poppy Appeal in Peppard, Stoke Row and Rotherfield Greys.
Organiser Nick Launders said: “Sadly, a number of our collectors were not available this year but people seemed to be aware of the Armistice Centenary and were generous.
“The primary schools and our parish churches played a big part.”
26 November 2018
