New manager

Monday, 26 November 2018
THE office manager for a Henley-based charity has retired.
Catherine Baron had worked for Headway Thames Valley, based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, for three years.
Clients, staff and volunteers arranged a special concert with the Headway Thames Valley Choir as a send-off.
Mrs Baron has been replaced by Jamie Higgins, who has worked for the charity for almost five years.
