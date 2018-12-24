Car firm gives £450 of toys to children’s charity

A HENLEY charity that provides respite care for the families of disabled children has been given £450 worth of toys.

Staff from Newtown Car Services handed over three large sacks containing games, puzzles, Lego models and a range of footballs to the Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road.

The donation included a number of large “sensory” balls which are soft, brightly coloured and contain bells that jingle so are suitable for children with impaired vision.

The garage in Newtown Road struck up a partnership with the charity in September and sponsored its Bollywood-themed fund-raising ball at the town hall the following month.

Managing director Philip Mullin said: “The centre does incredible work and we’re delighted to do whatever we can to help. Hopefully, the children and their families will get a lot of fun and enjoy some added brightness in their day.

Centre manager Keith Manning said: “We’re very thankful and I’m absolutely certain that the toys will be appreciated. Christmas can be a difficult time for our families so it is heartening to know that Henley’s businesses are thinking of them and want to offer some assistance.

“Pressure on funding continues to grow each year as grants are decreasing so we rely more and more on support from the community and are very grateful for all help we receive.”

Pictured, left to right, are Heather Mullin (marketing officer, Newtown Car Services), Keith Manning, trustee Nick Steele, community fund-raiser Liz Deacon and Philip Mullin