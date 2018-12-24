Real ale fans donate £700 to special school

MEMBERS of the Real Ale Appreciation Society, a social section within Phyllis Court Club in Henley, presented a cheque for £700 to Bishopswood School headteacher Janet Kellett at its Christmas party.

The sum of £400 was raised at a barbecue held in August with the remainder being the proceeds of a raffle held at the party, which took place at the private members’ club on Monday, December 10 with 50 members present.

Mrs Kellett demonstrated a specially-programmed iPad which allows non-verbal children to speak to their peers and said: “Communication is something we take for granted but which these children struggle with.

“Your generosity will allow us to buy two more of these essential aids for them to use. Thank you.”

Barrie Scott, chairman of the society, said: “Our members have been very generous and it’s marvellous that we can sip some fine ales, have a great social event and raise money for a very worthwhile cause at the same time.”

Founded in 1977, Bishopswood School provides specialist education for children aged two to 16 with severe or profound learning difficulties. It has a primary department in Sonning Common, an integrated nursery at Valley Road Primary School and three secondary classes at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

Pictured, left to right, Nigel McCue (treasurer, Real Ale Appreciation Society), Carole Bull (vice-chairman), Janet Kellett and Barrie Scott.