Turkey, tinsel and treats for party-goers at 60+ club

ABOUT 60 people attended a Christmas party held at the Henley 60+ Club on Monday.

The traditional meal of turkey with all the trimmings was paid for by funeral directors Tomalin & Sons in Reading Road for the second year in a row. Copas donated two turkeys.

Guests sat at long tables in the club in Greys Road car park and were given Christmas crackers to pull while some wore tinsel on their heads.

Myrtle Tree, which comprises Phyl Vincent, Jane Boyd and Tim Walker, played Sixties songs including hits by Bob Dylan.

They also had guests line-dancing in the aisles as they played a hootenanny-style number. Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett attended and went round each table to speak to the guests.

Gill Dodds, a former mayor who chairs the club’s committee, said: “It was one of our best Christmas lunches yet.

“All the members seemed to have a lovely time. They praised the cooking and there was a lovely atmosphere.

“Thanks to Tomalin for sponsoring it and Copas for providing the turkeys.”

Violet Harding, 94, of Victoria Court, Henley, said: “Without this club I’d be lost. Everyone here is on their own and the are long days when you’re on your own.

“To come here is like having a home from home.” Frank Sweetman, 82, from Shiplake, added: “I only joined two years ago when my daughter brought me but it’s great.

“I also came to the Christmas lunch last year and it was lovely.”

Win Adlam, 96, from Sonning Common, said: “I come here every week and I think it’s a great place. The people are very friendly.

“The Christmas lunch is very nice and I look forward to it every year.”

Iris Goodchild, 90, of Crisp Road, Henley, added: “It’s very good — everybody gets together and we have a nice meal.”