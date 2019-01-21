Monday, 21 January 2019

Good year

THE Goring and Streatley branch of Arthritis Research UK raised more than £4,300 last year.

The money was raised through various means including a bridge tea at Goring village hall, bucket collections at Tesco Express in Reading Road and placing collection boxes at the businesses in the village.

This year the group will continue to raise money for the charity, which is now called Versus Arthritis.

The next event will be another bridge tea on Friday, April 5.

