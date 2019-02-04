Rotarians donate £500 to mission hospital

HENLEY Rotary Club has donated £500 to a charity that supports a hospital in one of the poorest parts of Uganda.

Charity Kamuli Friends will spend the money on developing new eye and dental units at the Kamuli Mission Hospital.

John Grout (right), former president of the club, presented a cheque to GP Philip Unwin, who runs Kamuli Friends, at the Hart Surgery in Henley

The charity, which was set up in 2012, has already contributed towards the renovation of the hospital’s maternity ward and helped buy motorbikes and a sidecar to help pregnant women get to the hospital quickly. Previously, women would sometimes have to walk up to 40 miles to get there.

Dr Unwin said: “Any donation is really helpful and we just have to keep plugging away. We are trying to help the hospital and I go and visit it with colleagues and gain experience.

“There are two new initiatives we are starting up there. One is a small eye unit in the hospital. The other is a dental service. There are no services of that description for 50 miles and dental hygiene is unbelievably bad.”

Mr Grout said: “We have raised money for Kamuli Friends over the last six or seven years and the members are very supportive.”