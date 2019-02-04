Monday, 04 February 2019

Royal patron

THE Countess of Wessex has become royal patron of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which is based at RAF Benson.

Chairman Sir Tim Jenner said: “This reflects her long-standing interest in our service and formally recognises how vital our emergency service is to our community.

“With the Countess’ support, we will continue to push the boundaries of advanced pre-hospital care to give our patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”

