Charity challenges

Wednesday, 17 April 2019

A CHARITY needs volunteers to sign up to a challenge to mark Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

40tude was set up by Gordon Moore, who lives in the Hambleden Valley, and provides support for people with the illness.

It has organised a 26-mile paddleboard race that will take place on the River Thames from Walton to Putney on Saturday, June 15.

To register for the race, visit https://bit.ly/2TRoCLs

It will also stage a 500km cycle challenge around Córdoba and Granada in Spain from September 25 to 29.

The cost is £1,650, which includes accommodation, all food, drinks, two cycle jerseys, airport transfers and guides.

To register for the ride, visit https://bit.ly/2WI21mf

