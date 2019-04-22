Mayor attends visually impaired group meeting

MAYOR Glen Lambert attended a meeting of the Henley Visually Impaired Group.

He spoke of his civic year, saying it was a very steep learning curve but also very enjoyable meeting many organisations and people.

He chose three local good causes to raise funds for, the Henley Music School, learning and support services at Gillotts School, which provides additional support to children with learning disabilities, and re-establishing the Bluebells group at the Christ Church Centre for dementia sufferers and respite for their carers.

The Mayor praised the volunteers and drivers of the group and chatted to the members enjoying the tea and cakes.

Chairman Mike Pooley thanked Councillor Lambert, saying that the group was looking for new members and drivers.

The group meets at the Greys village hall on the first Tuesday of the month from 2pm tpo 4pm. The meeting includes tea and entertainment and transport if necessary. For more information, call Emma on (01491) 681225.

The Mayor is pictured with Caroline Hearne, 102, and Doreen Taylor.