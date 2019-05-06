Graduates win charity shop sales challenge

THE Helen & Douglas House charity shop in Duke Street, Henley, was one of four to be taken over by 16 graduates from Invesco as part of the charity’s Retail Challenge.

Magdalena Patera, Rebecca Abbot, Jo Harling and Alexander Andrews were in competiton with three other teams at the shops in Woodley, Wallingford and Maidenhead to see which one could increase the normal average takings the most in a day.

They Henley team won by taking £841.45 on the day, which was a 304.5 per cent increase on the average daily takings in the previous four weeks. Together, the four shops raised a total of £2,759.

Every Invesco employee is entitled to two annual volunteering days and the Retail Challenge is designed to give businesses an opportunity to have a team building day and help the charity. It combines commercial acumen, creativity and fun.

Jo Harling said: “I love to do my bit for charity and Helen & Douglas House is a great cause. It was also a good opportunity to meet new people and work together as a team.

“I enjoyed the sales challenge. We had good support from the team at the shop and the people of Henley were very generous, so it was a great day.”

Shahzaadee Adam, from Helen & Douglas House, said: “A huge thank-you to the Invesco graduates for all their hard work raising so much money for us.

“We rely on donations of goods to our shops and shoppers to buy goods from us to help raise the £3 million we need to look after local terminally children and their families every year.”

Pictured are Magdalena Patera, Rebecca Abbot and Jo Harling.