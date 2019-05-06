Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Veterans gift

SHOPPERS at the Tesco supermarket in Henley and the company’s Express stores in Twyford and Woodley have donated £4,000 to the Poppy Factory to help injured and sick veterans into work.

Customers supported the charity through Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme in which they cast their votes for good causes using tokens handed out the checkouts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33