Christian Aid week

RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to help improve living conditions in Sierra Leone during Christian Aid Week, which starts on Monday.

Donations to the campaign are being accepted at Inspiration and Swift Office Stuff in High Street and Westholme Stores in Wallingford Road.

There will be street collections outside Goring station from 7am to 9am daily during the week and in High Street next Saturday.

Proceeds will fund delivery beds for expectant mothers.

