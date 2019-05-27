Monday, 27 May 2019

Sports legends play golf for charity

Sports legends play golf for charity

SPORTS stars took part in the annual legends tournament at Springs Golf Club, near Goring, to raise money for charity.

Former rugby union players Louis Deacon, Chris Wyles and Paul Doran-Jones and Max Evans (pictured with team Vorto Trading) teed off with Samoan former rugby star Freddie Tuilagi, Olympic gold-medallist rower Greg Searle, former England Test cricketers Phil DeFreitas, Nick Compton and Matthew Hoggard and world golf trick shot champion Geoff Swain.

The proceeds will go to the Matt Hampson Foundation, which helps to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for young people who have sustained catastrophic injury through sport or a recreational activity.

Matt was left paralysed from the neck down when a scrum collapsed during a training session with the England Under-21 Squad in 2005 and established the Foundation in 2011.

