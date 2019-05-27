Monday, 27 May 2019

Food needed

HENLEY’S food bank is running low of jams, coffee, small packets of teabags, sugar, jars of sauces, washing powder and tins of meat, fruit and vegetables.

Donations can be made at the collection point in the Tesco supermarket, off Reading Road, or at the d:two centre in Market Place from 10am to 2pm.

