Food needed

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
HENLEY’S food bank is running low of jams, coffee, small packets of teabags, sugar, jars of sauces, washing powder and tins of meat, fruit and vegetables.
Donations can be made at the collection point in the Tesco supermarket, off Reading Road, or at the d:two centre in Market Place from 10am to 2pm.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say