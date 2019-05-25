Olympian opens £750,000 gym at police rehab centre

DAME Kelly Holmes opened a new £750,000 gym at the Flint House police rehabilitation centre in Goring.

The double Olympic athletics champion also took part in an outdoor step aerobics session when she visited on Thursday last week.

The charity’s new gym is double the size of the previous one and has new equipment including more than a dozen running and rowing machines.

It also has “kinesis machines” for resistance training, which has the same effect as lifting weights, and a large open floor space with special markings for physiotherapy exercises.

Dame Kelly, who won gold in the 800m and 1500m at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, arrived in a light blue Porsche wearing sportswear and trainers and was greeted by the centre’s chief executive Tom McAuslin.

The pair talked briefly together with several trustees before the VIP visitor was escorted to the gym, where she cut a ribbon and gave a short speech to staff and patients.

She also answered questions in which she shared her own experiences of injury and rehabilitation as well as the depression she suffered while training for Athens which led her to harm herself.

Dame Kelly, 49, said: “I didn’t know about this service before today but I think it is so important because I know how frustrating it is to be out of action due to injury.

“You wonder how long it’s going to be before you’ve recovered and it’s really important to have that support around you, whether you’re struggling with a physical or mental health problem.

“It’s important to talk about mental health but people often ask what we’re actually doing about it and it seems to me that Flint House is doing very important work in that area.”

Mr McAuslin said: “It’s a pleasure and honour to have Dame Kelly open our new facility today. As an athlete, she was brave and dedicated to her sport, which took its toll mentally and physically when competing as well as after retiring.

“That bravery and her openness has subsequently made her an inspirational ambassador, particularly for sufferers of mental health difficulties.

“At a time when the modern world is placing new challenges — both physical and mental — on the police service, it shows appreciation for our staff and management while emphasising the value of having such a facility available both now and in the future.”

Dame Kelly posed for photos with patients and listened to their stories of recovery. They included Ray Williams, a retired officer who has used the service several times and who secured charitable donations for one of the rowing machines.

After taking part in the half-hour step class, led by the centre’s lead rehabilitation therapist Nathan Clayton, she enjoyed a private lunch with patients and staff from Flint House’s mental health programme.

Flint House spokesman Kevin Bishop said: “People really enjoyed her visit. Dame Kelly’s presence alone was amazing but she stayed for more than four hours and that time was the most precious thing she gave us.

“She makes a lot of appearances but she said to us as she was leaving that this was the kind of work she was genuinely interested in supporting. She was really inspired by that aim of staying motivated when you’re injured.

“Her session with our mental health patients was very useful because she understood the place they were in. She has been there herself and is quite open about the fact that she still has issues but can recognise and talk about them.”

The centre, which has occupied the former private residence off Reading Road since 1988, refurbished the gym following comments from patients who said the old one was small and cramped.

South Oxfordshire District Council granted planning permission in April last year.

A temporary gym was set up in a conference room to allow treatments to continue as normal while the work took place.

Mr Bishop said: “We’d noticed a considerable number of patients saying the gym was crowded and hot and we recognised that refurbishment was needed.

“Some of the equipment was 25 years old, although we had maintained it to a high standard. At least half of the kit is now brand new and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback about it.”

The centre, which was founded in Hove in 1890, cares for more than 3,300 injured officers each year.

It is maintained by voluntary contributions from serving officers but faces funding challenges as police numbers have fallen.

It is now investigating other ways to raise the £5 million or so it needs annually to keep running.

To make a donation, visit www.flinthouse.co.uk