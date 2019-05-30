‘Don’t suffer in silence’ is message of new artwork

A SCULPTURE promoting awareness of mental health issues has been installed at Badgemore Park in Henley.

The bronze piece, called It’s Good To Talk, depicts three figures in conversation and was created by sculptor Laura Jane Wylder and her husband Sebastian.

It was commissioned by Sir Mark and Lady Waller, who set up the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust in memory of their son, and the Connell family, who own Badgemore Park.

Charlie took his own life in 1997 while suffering from depression, which his family didn’t know about. He was only 28.

The trust, which began in Henley and is now based in Thatcham, aims to increase awareness of the signs and the dangers of depression among young people and to encourage those who may be depressed to seek help.

It also encourages those that are well to pick up the symptoms in others and persuade them to get help.

The sculpture, which is located in a small garden at the golf club, was unveiled by the Wallers at the start of Badgemore Park’s 21st Charlie Waller charity golf day and lunch on Wednesday last week.

The family had donated a memorial bench on the 10th golf day but the club’s managing director Jon Connell wanted something more meaningful.

Mr Connell said: “We looked for local artists and interviewed three different ones.

“We chose Laura and Sebastian and talked through how we wanted the piece to look.

“The bench out on the course is absolutely great but people might wander past it. This sculpture is in a location where everybody walks and it’s telling people about the trust.

“Just spreading the word as much as we possibly can is so important.

“I love it and think it’s absolutely brilliant.”

Sir Mark said the piece initially had only two figures but this was changed to show two adults in discussion with a younger person.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic to have a permanent thank-you from us to Badgemore.

“When our son died young people were simply not talking, either to each other or going off to get help. It was ‘stiff upper lip’ back then and I think over the last 20-odd years things have changed.

“It’s very important that they remain changed — in other words, that young people talk to adults, to each other and to their families. That’s why our message is so important.”

Mrs Wylder, who lives in Watlington, said: “We’re just incredibly honoured to have been chosen to create such an important piece of work.

“Mental health problems affect everybody directly or indirectly.

“I worked with Jon and with the trust to decide the final design. We had talked about having two people but a lot of the work of the trust is focused on males opening up and talking so we decided to have three.

“It shows the message quite clearly that it’s good to actually talk to your friends and open up.”

The event also included an auction in aid of the trust hosted by television presenter Mark Durden- Smith.

The prizes included two tickets to the Henley Festival, some items from Boden and a set of bronze miniature replicas of the sculpture by Mrs Wylder.

For more information about the trust, visit www.cwmt.org.uk