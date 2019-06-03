Cream tea trip

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is running a trip to Mapledurham watermill for a cream tea on Tuesday, June 18.
The charity’s minibus will pick up passengers from home at 1.30pm. Tickets cost £12.50, which includes the tea. To book, call 0118 972 3986.
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
