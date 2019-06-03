Monday, 03 June 2019

Charity walk

WALKERS in Peppard will raise money for community projects in the Gambia. 

They will trek 10 miles on Saturday, June 22, starting at the Red Lion in Colliers Lane at 9.30am.

Their route will take them via Peppard, Gallowstree Common, High Cross and Stoke Row. Afterwards they will enjoy refreshments back at the pub.

All are welcome to take part in return for a minimum donation of £12. Dogs are not permitted.

