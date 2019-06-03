Gym raises £1,020 for disabled sport charity

THE Fitness Space gym in Henley presented a cheque for £1,020 (plus £165.50 in gift aid) to the Maidenhead charity SportsAble.

The money was raised when 12 members of its Fit Camp, a structured training programme, and three members of staff took part Tough Mudder on the Culden Faw estate.

Managing director David Gray said: “Fitness Space Henley is very proud to be able to support such a great local charity.

“SportsAble is not just a sports club for the disabled, it’s a home from home for its members and their families.

“The money we have raised will help support SportsAble members and athletes on the path to whatever goals they have set themselves, whether that be to make new friends and be a little more active, or to compete in the Paralympic Games.”