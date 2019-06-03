Monday, 03 June 2019

Charity ride to finish

A CHARITY bike ride in memory of former Henley Rugby Club player James Comben will finish at Dry Leas tomorrow (Saturday).

The cyclists will arrive at 2pm to be met by supporters for a barbecue, beers and a raffle. 

Former Hawks players Simon Perry and Tom Allen set off from Redruth on Monday with former England centre Anthony Allen and former Hawks, Andrew Downing, Jack Shaylor, Alex Dupée, Jamie Sutton.

The group was also joined by Jonny Larbey of Clontarf Rugby Club. 

By the end they will have covered a  650-mile route going via rugby clubs and raised more than £13,000 for leukaemia charity Bloodwise and rugby charity Restart. 

Mr Comben, who was a fly-half, died of the disease in August last year, aged 29. 

To make a donation, visit
 https://bit.ly/2WxIhoX

