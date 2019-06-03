A HENLEY coffee shop has raised more than £450 for a charity.

Harris & Hoole in Duke Street chose Wyfold Riding for the Disabled as its charity of the month.

The money will go towards the charity’s new cob, Custard, a 12-year-old mare.

Gill Rushworth, the charity’s fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “We rely on the generosity of local people, businesses and organisations to keep us going and to raise £457 in just four weeks is wonderful.”