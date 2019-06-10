Trio complete 100km walk in memory of friend

THREE men completed a 100km walk for charity in memory of a friend.

David Brady, Mat French and Tony Adams, from Essex, walked from Liverpool Street station in London to Harleyford Golf Club near Medmenham in two days.

They were raising money for the Colchester Cancer Unit campaign after their friend died from the disease last year.

The men were joined by dozens of friends on different sections of the route,

Mr Brady, 47, said: “This year a lot of people wanted to join. We walked through the hailstones, rain and sunshine and every part of the county was beautiful.

The walkers raised about £7,000.