Volunteer centre has new team

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has elected a new chairman.

Richard McQuillan takes over from Clive Mills, who stepped down after three years in the post at the charity’s 40th annual meeting.

Treasurer Geoff Ward also stepped down and has been succeeded by Linda Collison, while Anna Wright has taken over as secretary from Chris Harding.

Office co-ordinator Mary Norris and bus manager John Pearman remain in their posts.

The charity provides transport and support services to residents of Sonning Common and neighbouring villages. It has 20 officer workers, about 80 volunteer car drivers, 12 minibus drivers and 22 people that conduct home visits.

Mr Mills said: “I have enjoyed the last three years immensely. I have met some fantastic people. The volunteers that we have got are lovely people and I believe the charity is an essential part of the community.

“We forecast that we would do about 400 home visits in the year 2018/19. In fact we have done 780.

“That has been a very large growth area and we have some fantastic volunteers that go and visit people.

“I think part of it is that we live in an age where a number of people are getting older and they’re becoming housebound. House visits play an important part in their lives.

“We have got a fantastic team of volunteers and everyone has been very, very supportive of everything we have done.

“The one thing I am really, really pleased about is the team of people that work together for the benefit of the community.

“Of course, the ultimate for me as chairman was representing the charity at Windsor Castle and being introduced to the Queen at the centenary celebration of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations.”

For more information, visit www.fishvolunteer

centre.org.uk