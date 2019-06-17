Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Peer runs for charity

LORD Leigh of Hurley raised £47,000 for WaterAid when he took part in the Maidenhead 10-mile Easter race.

He finished in one hour and 33 minutes and has now raised more than £500,000 for the charity, which helps provide clean water and decent sanitation in some of the world’s poorest countries, in six years.

Lord Leigh, who is treasurer of the Conservative Party, said: “Access to clean water is, like so many things, something that we all take for granted every day in this country.

“But the reality is that we live in a world where one in nine people still lives without access to this basic essential.

“Clean water is absolutely vital for people to break free from poverty, unlock their potential and change their lives for good.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33