Peer runs for charity

LORD Leigh of Hurley raised £47,000 for WaterAid when he took part in the Maidenhead 10-mile Easter race.

He finished in one hour and 33 minutes and has now raised more than £500,000 for the charity, which helps provide clean water and decent sanitation in some of the world’s poorest countries, in six years.

Lord Leigh, who is treasurer of the Conservative Party, said: “Access to clean water is, like so many things, something that we all take for granted every day in this country.

“But the reality is that we live in a world where one in nine people still lives without access to this basic essential.

“Clean water is absolutely vital for people to break free from poverty, unlock their potential and change their lives for good.”