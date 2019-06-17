Monday, 17 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bond benefit

A TALK by former James Bond director John Glen raised more than £2,000 for the Chiltern Centre for the disabled in Henley.

More than 200 guests listened to his talk about his life and career at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday last week.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33