Dancing for charity

A CHARITY danceathon is to be held at The Henley College next month.

The five-hour event will take place at the Deanfield campus on Saturday, July 13.

It will be raising money for Style Acre, a charity which supports more than 250 people with learning disabilities and autism through supported living, day service hubs and a work programme.

It is being organised by Nicky McCartney, of Street-Dance Fitness, who lives in Henley.

The proceeds will be used to renovate the garden at the house in Henley run by Style Acre.

The charity needs about £10,000 to provide a sensory space comprising soft flooring, a water feature and scented plants.

Currently the garden is unusable by the people living in the house, many of whom have complex needs.

The interior of the house has already been renovated.

The danceathon will feature six different dance styles led by instructors, including ballet and contemporary, belly dance, fun fit steps, street, salsa and jive.

Anyone over the age of 12 can take part in return for a £30 donation.

For more information, visit the Facebook page Henley Danceathon or Nicky McCartney on 07725 461943.