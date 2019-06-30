Loopy walk in aid of the homeless

EIGHT walkers passed through Henley as part of a 184-mile fund-raising trek along the entire Thames Path.

The group, named the LOOPY Walkers, were raising money to recruit a specialist mental health practitioner for the Branches homeless hostel in Walthamstow.

They completed the challenge in stages over several weekends and went through Goring, Whitchurch and Caversham and Henley.

This was the walkers’ third year of fund-raising and they previously donated almost £9,000 for Branches to purchase kitchen equipment and to help fund the work of the resettlement service.

To make a donation, visit www.give.net/Thamespathchallenge2019