Monday, 22 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bank rebuff

A TEXTILES bank will not be installed in Peppard.

The Children’s Air Ambulance asked the parish council if it could put it in the cricket pavilion car park in Stoke Row Road.

It offered to pay the council £50 for each tonne of clothing it collected.

But at a meeting on Monday last week, councillors agreed they did not want the bin as Sonning Common already had one.

Councillor Joe Berger added: “I do not think that as a council we would be interested in taking their £50. I would rather just give them a donation.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33