Bank rebuff

A TEXTILES bank will not be installed in Peppard.

The Children’s Air Ambulance asked the parish council if it could put it in the cricket pavilion car park in Stoke Row Road.

It offered to pay the council £50 for each tonne of clothing it collected.

But at a meeting on Monday last week, councillors agreed they did not want the bin as Sonning Common already had one.

Councillor Joe Berger added: “I do not think that as a council we would be interested in taking their £50. I would rather just give them a donation.”