Food share

WARGRAVE Local History Society has released a new ... [more]
Monday, 22 July 2019
CHARITIES and community groups in Henley can sign up for donations of surplus food from Tesco.
The supermarket in Reading Road is inviting applications to its Community Food Connection scheme.
Candidates can receive a range of goods such as fresh fruit and meat. For more information, visit www.fare
share.org.uk
22 July 2019
Neighbours still unhappy about performing arts stage
RESIDENTS are still concerned about a new outdoor ... [more]
