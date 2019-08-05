Law firm honoured by cancer charity for fund-raising

A LAW firm has received a gold award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of the amount of money it has raised for the charity.

Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Thames Side, Henley, has been supporting the charity’s wills scheme for people aged 55 and over for the past 18 years, giving guidance and support to those wishing to write a will or update an existing one.

During that time nearly £1.5 million has been pledged as part of the scheme, while overall the firm and its clients have contributed more than £4 million in gifts and pledges.

Gifts in wills fund more than a third of the charity’s life-saving research.

Blandy & Blandy partner Caroline Casagrands said: “We are very proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing to support the charity’s vital work.”

Pictured are staff Luke McMath, Abbie Greaves, Louise Nelson and Sophie Clark.