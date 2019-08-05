Henley and District Talking Newspaper Association

THE association’s 37th annual meeting took place on Tuesday, July 16.

The chairman’s report was as follows: “Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to our committee and to all our volunteers, who have helped us yet again complete another year without one week’s break. This now makes over 1,914 weeks in a row without interruption since we were founded 37 years ago.

“We have a really good group of volunteers working for the charity and it always gives me great satisfaction when I occasionally hear some of our listeners saying how much they enjoy our weekly recordings. So thank you to you all.

“I am, however, very sorry to report that both Caroline Green, our secretary, and Scilla Rackham have given notice that, after many years’ service each, they now wish to step down from the committee. We will be sorry to see them go but do wish them all the best for the future.

“We do need to find a new secretary so if you know anyone please let me know.

“I am happy to report that over the past 12 months we have seen a small increase in the number of our listeners, for the first time in a number of years, and we now send out 54 recordings each week, a net increase of seven over the past year.

“This does, however, include six local nursing and care homes, Wallingford Community Hospital and Sue Ryder.

“So, if we assume that at least 10 people in each one listen to the recordings, that increases our listening numbers to more than 120.

“However, we do feel there must be people in our community that would enjoy hearing our weekly recordings so if you know of anyone who may fit our criteria please introduce them to me. I would add that we do not only offer this service to visually impaired people but also supply it to anyone else that cannot read for themselves for whatever reason and indeed we do already have a number of people within this category.

“It is now three years since we moved into our room in Townlands Memorial Hospital which has proved to be ideal for our requirements, so I would like to say thank you to the hospital for letting us use the Maurice Tate room.

“I am very pleased to say that over the past year we have increased our number of controllers by two, which gives us far more flexibility, especially over the holiday period. So thank you to Jane Smewing and Maria Loring for coming on board.

“We do have a very good set of readers at present but it would be good to gain a few more, both men and women. If you know of anyone who may be interested please get in touch with me.

“Yet again, the Henley Standard has provided us with early copies of the paper each week and the Henley College has continued to collect all returned wallets and memory sticks which the controller collects each Thursday morning.

“So thank you to them both. They are really very much appreciated.

“I would in particular like to say thank you to our loyal listeners. The feedback we get is always very positive and all the controllers and readers get a great deal of satisfaction in knowing that our recordings of the Henley Standard are much appreciated.

“So yet again we have had a busy and rewarding year. We have an excellent group of volunteers who turn out week after week no matter what the weather.

“We can therefore look forward to another year with confidence that all is in good order and that we have a very good system in place to provide a quality service to our ‘clients’.”

Richard Hodgkin, chairman