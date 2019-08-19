Couple stage Sue Ryder golf day in memory of friends

MORE than 50 people took part in a charity golf day organised by a Wargrave couple.

Geoff and Cindy Knight, of Victoria Road, helped raise about £3,000 for Sue Ryder, which provides palliative care for patients and support for their families.

The hospice charity cared for Mr Knight’s friends Bill Hickman and David Rixon in their final days. Both men were in their eighties and also lived in Wargrave. Mr Knight said: “My very close friends spent their last days at Sue Ryder and were very well looked after. I was very impressed. It is a great organisation and relies on fund-raising and contributions.

“They do get a little bit of NHS help but the majority of money has to be found from fund-raising.”

The event took place at Sonning Golf Club, which Mr Knight said he chose because the course is attractive.

The golfers, some of whom did not know each other, met at the club in Duffield Road and had bacon rolls and hot drinks before they teed off.

They were split into two teams of 28 representing either the charity’s South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub in Nettlebed or the Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading. The players went round the 18 holes in pairs. They had tea at noon and continued playing until 5pm.

The Nettlebed team won by eight points to six and were presented with the “Sue Ryder Cup”.

After prize-giving, the golfers enjoyed dinner at the club.

Mr Knight said everyone had thoroughly enjoyed the day and it would now become an annual event.