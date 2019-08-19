Church riders

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
VOLUNTEERS are needed to take part in a fund-raising challenge on behalf of All Saints’ Church in Peppard.
It wants to enter a team into the Oxfordshire Historic Churches’ Ride and Stride day on September 14 where participants walk, cycle or ride to as many churches as possible betweem 10am and 6pm.
The money raised will be split between the charity and the church.
To take part, call Ian Fraser on (01491) 629631.
