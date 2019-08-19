Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church riders

VOLUNTEERS are needed to take part in a fund-raising challenge on behalf of All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

It wants to enter a team into the Oxfordshire Historic Churches’ Ride and Stride day on September 14 where participants walk, cycle or ride to as many churches as possible betweem 10am and 6pm.

The money raised will be split between the charity and the church.

To take part, call Ian Fraser on (01491) 629631.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33